DUI driver gets 10 years after crash that injured sheriff’s deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for driving drunk and causing a crash that hurt an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy.

David Daniel Martinez, 26, was sentenced for vehicular assault and driving under the influence as a result of crashing into the deputy’s patrol car February 13, 2016.

Martinez was driving 92 miles per hour when he crashed into Adams County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Pataluna’s patrol vehicle which was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Highway 85 and 120th Avenue. Pataluna suffered two fractured vertebrae in his neck, a concussion and multiple lacerations.

Martinez’ blood alcohol content was.276, more than three times the legal limit. He has a DUI conviction in 2008 as well.

“The defendant doesn’t recognize he did anything wrong to this day,” Deputy District Attorney Katie Konecny said at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. “He continues to drink and drive and put the community at risk. It is a miracle that Sgt. Pataluna is alive and not a quadriplegic. The danger to the community is too great to risk anything except the maximum sentence of incarceration.”

Martinez will serve three years parole after his prison sentence is over.