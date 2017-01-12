Driver hits 4 children in front of elementary school in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver struck four children in front of Monroe Elementary School in Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

The driver was making a right turn from eastbound Pikes Peak Avenue onto southbound Chelton Road when the vehicle struck the four children, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

All four children were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said one of the children had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. That child and a second child, whose injuries were also not life-threatening, were both hospitalized for treatment.

The other two children were treated and released.

“At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing,” investigators stated.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation and has since been reopened.