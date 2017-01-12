× Crews have ‘clamped off’ natural gas line break near shopping center in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — Crews have clamped off a natural gas leak near a shopping center in Parker.

South Metro Fire Rescue said there was a break in a a 3-inch natural gas line near Parker Road and Twenty Mile Road.

The FlatAcres MarketCenter/Parker Pavilions are located at that intersection. Businesses in the area include Chili’s Grill and Bar, Kohl’s, PetSmart, Starbucks, Michael’s, Qdoba and Texas Roadhouse. There is no word on whether any of businesses were impacted.

South Metro initially said the wind was carrying the odor to the north/northwest.

Xcel energy had “clamped” the leaking gas line by about 3:30 p.m.