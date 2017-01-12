Chicken Pot Pie Soup

CR Ike from Bar Louie shares the recipe for Chicken Pot Pie soup.

Bar Louie’s Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Made from scratch and better than Grandma’s (Sorry Granny)

 

Ingredients

4 oz / 1 stick Unsalted Butter

1 lb Boneless Skinless Chicken

2 ¼ cups Carrots (Diced)

2 cups Celery (Diced)

2 cups Yellow Onion (Diced)

1 1/3 cups Zucchini (Diced)

2 cups Frozen Green Peas

1 tbsp Garlic (Chopped)

1 tbsp Montreal Steak Seasoning

½ tbsp Ground Sage

½ tsp Ground Thyme

¾ tbsp Salt & Pepper Mix

1 Whole Bay Leaf

2/3 cups All Purpose Flour

2 2/3 cups Heavy Whipping Cream

¾ cups Whole Milk

4 cups Chicken Stock

2/3 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 sheet Puff Pastry (cut into squares for garnish)

Torn Parsley (for garnish)

 

Preparation

  1. Pre-heat stock pot; add butter to pre-heated pot and melt.
  2. Add chicken and sear on all sides until lightly browned. Remove chicken from pot and set aside. Cut into 1/2" pieces.
  3. Add all vegetables including garlic and cook until they begin to soften.
  4. Add Montreal seasoning, sage, thyme, salt & pepper mix and bay leaf.
  5. Add flour and cook for five minutes, stirring constantly to form a roux.
  6. Add heavy cream, milk and chicken stock. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently with whisk to ensure smooth mixture and no lumps.
  7. Reduce heat to a simmer, add cooked chicken and cook for 20 minutes, stirring frequently to avoid sticking on the bottom.
  8. While soup is cooking, bake puff pastry as directed. Let cool.
  9. Add peas and lemon juice, and bring to a simmer.
  10. Remove from heat. Place in bowls. Add puff pastry ( 3 – 5 / bowl) and parsley to garnish. Serve.

 

Yields approximately 10 servings