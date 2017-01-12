CR Ike from Bar Louie shares the recipe for Chicken Pot Pie soup.
Bar Louie’s Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Made from scratch and better than Grandma’s (Sorry Granny)
Ingredients
4 oz / 1 stick Unsalted Butter
1 lb Boneless Skinless Chicken
2 ¼ cups Carrots (Diced)
2 cups Celery (Diced)
2 cups Yellow Onion (Diced)
1 1/3 cups Zucchini (Diced)
2 cups Frozen Green Peas
1 tbsp Garlic (Chopped)
1 tbsp Montreal Steak Seasoning
½ tbsp Ground Sage
½ tsp Ground Thyme
¾ tbsp Salt & Pepper Mix
1 Whole Bay Leaf
2/3 cups All Purpose Flour
2 2/3 cups Heavy Whipping Cream
¾ cups Whole Milk
4 cups Chicken Stock
2/3 tbsp Lemon Juice
1 sheet Puff Pastry (cut into squares for garnish)
Torn Parsley (for garnish)
Preparation
- Pre-heat stock pot; add butter to pre-heated pot and melt.
- Add chicken and sear on all sides until lightly browned. Remove chicken from pot and set aside. Cut into 1/2" pieces.
- Add all vegetables including garlic and cook until they begin to soften.
- Add Montreal seasoning, sage, thyme, salt & pepper mix and bay leaf.
- Add flour and cook for five minutes, stirring constantly to form a roux.
- Add heavy cream, milk and chicken stock. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently with whisk to ensure smooth mixture and no lumps.
- Reduce heat to a simmer, add cooked chicken and cook for 20 minutes, stirring frequently to avoid sticking on the bottom.
- While soup is cooking, bake puff pastry as directed. Let cool.
- Add peas and lemon juice, and bring to a simmer.
- Remove from heat. Place in bowls. Add puff pastry ( 3 – 5 / bowl) and parsley to garnish. Serve.
Yields approximately 10 servings