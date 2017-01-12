× Bush sisters write encouraging letter to Obama sisters about life after the White House

When Malia and Sasha Obama arrived at the White House eight years ago, George W. Bush’s daughters traveled to Washington to show them around their new home. Now the Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush are offering encouragement and advice as the Obama girls prepare for life after the White House.

“We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home,” the Bush sisters wrote in a letter published in TIME. “When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious.”

“In eight years, you have done so much,” the letter continues. “We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease.”

“And through it all you had each other. Just like we did,” the Bush sisters wrote.

“Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children—a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines. But you have so much to look forward to.”

In the letter, the Bush sisters offered some advice to the Obama girls: Never forget the wonderful people who work at the White House and enjoy college.

“Take all that you have seen, the people you have met, the lessons you have learned, and let that help guide you in making positive change,” the Bush sisters advised.

They also expressed their empathy for the intense pressure and scrutiny of living in the White House.

“You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them. You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines. Your parents, who put you first and who not only showed you but gave you the world,” the Bush sisters wrote.

They ended the letter by telling the Obama sisters that they would be rooting for them as they begin the next chapter of their lives.

You can read the full letter here.