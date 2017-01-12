According to the National Institute of Mental Health nearly one in five Americans suffer from mental illness each year. Mental health advocate Justin Peck joined us live to discuss his memoir “Bulletproof” about overcoming all odds. Justin offers hope to anyone living with mental illness.
