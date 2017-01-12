Broncos introduce Vance Joseph as new coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos introduced Vance Joseph as the 16th coach in franchise history at a news conference Thursday at the team’s Dove Valley headquarters.

Joseph was hired Wednesday, one day after interviewing for nearly four hours and having dinner with team officials, including Broncos general manager John Elway, at Elway’s steakhouse in Cherry Creek later in the evening.

Joseph, 44, was scheduled to fly to California on Wednesday morning for interviews with the San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. Instead, he returned to the Broncos’ facility where he was offered the job by Elway.