× Boulder police investigating bomb threat to Fairview High School

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department says it is investigating a bomb threat to Fairview High School. At this point, investigators say there is no evidence the threat is credible.

Police said graffiti found in a boy’s bathroom indicated there would be a bomb at the school on Friday, Jan. 13.

“Acting out of an abundance of caution there is an increased officer presence at the school,” the police department said in a statement released Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-SAFE (7233). Tips may also be submitted through the Safe2Tell website at safe2tell.org.