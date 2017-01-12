American Furniture Warehouse and FOX31 viewers support veteran with rare illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Wheat Ridge Army veteran battling a rare illness finds comfort thanks to FOX31 viewers and American Furniture Warehouse.

Randall Wheeler endures constant dizziness and struggles to walk due to a rare neurological disorder.

“I would rather be hit by a truck than to have this,” He said.

Randall can’t even sit comfortably on his couch because it makes his dizziness even worse.

His wife Rocio contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help.

After seeing the story, the people at American Furniture Warehouse immediately provided Randall with a gift card to shop for furniture that would make a difference in his every day life.

Randall’s first choice was an electronic recliner, he’ll never have to stand up on his own again, or worry about falling.

He said, “that's really amazing that somebody would even consider doing that!”

FOX31 viewers also responded to the Problem Solvers story, offering everything from free physical therapy to special equipment and even a wheelchair ramp.

On top of that, FOX31 viewers contributed to a GoFundMe page, raising enough money to fly Randall’s mother-in-law to Denver from Peru, so his wife can go back to work.

Rocio must receive a paycheck to cover the mounting medical bills, but Randall can’t be left alone.

Rocio said she is overwhelmed by the kindness shown by American Furniture Warehouse and the community. “I'm grateful for every single thing that FOX31 and the Problem Solvers have (done) to help us.”

