Woman injured in leg, suspect in custody after Brighton shooting

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A woman was injured and a man was taken into custody after a shooting Tuesday night, the Brighton Police Department said.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of South Seventh Avenue about 5 p.m., police said.

They found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital and kept overnight to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke with two men who were present when they arrived. One of the men, 43-year-old Rodney Morales of Brighton, was holding a .410 shotgun when officers entered the residence.

Morales immediately dropped the gun and was arrested. He was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on felony charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a defaced firearm.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.