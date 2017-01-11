Crews contain wind-driven fire burns at Cherry Creek State Park to 10 acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- A wind-driven fire burned 10 acres at Cherry Creek State Park early Wednesday morning, officials said.

A driver spotted the flames near the east entrance of the park off Parker Road about 3 a.m.

Winds helped spread the fire before firefighters from Cunningham Fire and South Metro Fire were able to gain the upper hand in about an hour.

The fire started were near the boat ramp before spreading east up a hill to a perimeter road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe there is a connection to illegal homeless campers in the park.

No injuries were reported.