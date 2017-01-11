Vance Joseph faced sexual harassment allegations while on CU staff

BOULDER, Colo. — Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph left Colorado a dozen years ago on the heels of a dark time for the University of Colorado athletic department.

He now has to re-face some old allegations of sexual harassment from his time there.

In the early 2000’s, when Joseph was on the coaching staff at CU, the football team was making national headlines for partying, hiring strippers for recruits, and sexually assaulting other students.

According to the FOX31 archives, we reported that Joseph was suspended from CU in 2004 for reports of having consensual sex with a pair of athletic trainers in a steam room. That allegation came to light during depositions, conducted during a civil rights investigation of the school for alleged Title IX violations.

Joseph took another job before CU concluded it’s personnel investigation.

We’ve reached out to CU Wednesday afternoon, attempting to get the results, if any, of its investigation. We’ve also called the Broncos for a statement.