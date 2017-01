× Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Denver

DENVER — Police responded to a shooting in the northeast part of Denver Wednesday night.

One man was killed in the shooting at Albrook Drive and Anaheim Court in Montbello.

There was not much information available in the beginning stages of the investigation.

UPDATE: Shooting in the 13000 Blk Albrook. 1 male victim pronounced deceased. Updates posted as available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 12, 2017

Police said they did not have any suspect information to release yet.