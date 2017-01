× Safety closures in place on I-70 between Vail and Georgetown due to heavy snow

DENVER — Heavy snowfall continued to make travel difficult in many parts of Colorado’s mountains Wednesday night.

Brutal drive on I-70 EB before the tunnel. It's taken 3 hours to get from Silverthorne to where I am now, and I still can't see the tunnel pic.twitter.com/Em76fa0wR7 — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) January 12, 2017

I-70 was closed at Vail Pass and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Multiple I-70 Safety Closures in Both Directions b/t Vail & Georgetown b/c adverse winter conditions & multiple spun out vehicles;I-70 EB c — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 12, 2017

Fast-moving bands of snow moved off of the mountains and onto the northeastern Colorado plains. Snow showers were reported in metro Denver Wednesday evening.

You can see where the snow is falling with Pinpoint Weather interactive radar.