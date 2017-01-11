Roof collapses at building in Breckenridge; no injuries reported

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. -- There was a roof collapse, gas leak and small fire at a building in Breckenridge Wednesday night.
Breckenridge police told FOX31 News there was no one inside the building at the time and there were no injuries. A 911 dispatcher said the incident was at a stand-alone building at the Village at Breckenridge, 535 South Park Avenue.
It's used as a conference center known as the Ten Mile Room. It used to be a theater.
The fire was extinguished but crews did not know how large the collapse was because of the darkness.
A town of Breckenridge spokeswoman said the preliminary investigation indicated snow was responsible for causing the collapse.
Nearby lodging guests and staff were evacuated as a precaution.
That part of the state has received heavy snowfall in recent days.
