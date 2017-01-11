Rare “Extreme Avalanche Warning” issued after mountains get 7.5 feet of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. – Avalanche forecasters are telling people to stay out of the back country in areas like Crested Butte and Gunnison because of historic avalanche danger.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has active warnings in six of the ten avalanche zones they monitor from their headquarters in Boulder. The zone near Crested Butte has received an even higher “extreme warning” that is in effect through Friday.

“This is a really rare occurrence for us,” CAIC forecaster Mark Cooperstein told FOX31. “It’s maybe six to eight times a decade that we get an avalanche danger that’s extreme.”

The heightened avalanche conditions are the result of extreme weather. According to avalanche experts, the seasonal snowfall started later than usual in Colorado’s mountains, which didn’t provide a good base for the storm that rolled in the first few days of January.

“This time is so different because it’s so much snow in such a short amount of time,” Cooperstein said.

For example, Crested Butte received 90 inches, or 7.5 feet, of new snow over the past ten days. Experts tell FOX31 conditions like that can create avalanches 20 feet deep or more.

“A very big avalanche for these conditions is something that can knock down trees, it can destroy a car,” Cooperstein said. “They’re very likely and they’re going to be very big and they’re going to be bigger than normal. Almost historic size.”

CAIC is urging people to avoid back country areas during the warnings and extreme warning.

You can find current avalanche conditions on CAIC’s website.

In the avalanche condition report for the Aspen zone, CAIC wrote: “In the meantime, keep working on those new skills and party tricks, like juggling, throat-singing, or fire-walking.”