Local veteran reacts to President-Elect Donald Trump’s first news conference

DENVER -- Six minutes into President-Elect Donald Trump's first news conference, he spoke words that resonated with a vet at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 501 in Denver.

"Our veterans are treated horribly. They are waiting in line for fifteen, sixteen, seventeen days." Trump said Wednesday.

They were words Trump spoke on the campaign trail as well.

Lexi Faulkner, Iraqi combat veteran and Senior Vice Commander of VFW Post 501 listened to the president-elect's words very carefully.

She said she's grateful because at a minimum the dialog of VA reform continues. "It's nice to have a president-elect that is so determined to straighten out veterans affairs and to make sure that veterans are taken care of."

Faulkner served in the United States Army as a combat soldier in Iraq from 2003 to 2008.

She received an honorable medical discharge.

Faulkner is no stranger to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Her husband, a combat veteran as well, is frustrated with the VA.

He is currently taking marijuana for his glaucoma, and he's also taking prescribed medications for his ADHD, (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder).

Faulkner said the VA has stopped giving him his ADHD meds because he's taking marijuana. She also said the VA now considers her husband a drug addict.

Donald Trump also said, "We think that this election will be something that would, with time, in time, straighten it out and straighten it out for good," referring to the various problems that have plagued the VA for years.

Faulker said, "It gives me hope that, I just hope that it's not a false hope."

Promising words, taken with a grain of salt.

