Lawmakers want transportation reform as Colorado legislative session begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – They are back. State lawmakers arrived back in Denver Wednesday to start the 71st General Assembly session.

First order of business? Swearing in.

The Chief Justice of the Colorado Supreme Court administered the oath.

“For the new lawmakers I would say take time to enjoy the ceremony and remember how important your job is,” State Rep. Jessie Danielson, a veteran of the process, said.

History was also made as the first Latina speaker assumed office. Speaker Crisanta Duran represents Denver.

Duran didn’t waste much time getting down to business -- focusing on transportation reform.

“Anyone who has been on I-25 at rush hour anywhere from Fort Collins to Pueblo knows that the need is real,” Duran said during her opening speech.

Republican leader in the House Patrick Neville seemed open to reform but emphasized “we do not have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem.”

Already lawmakers in both chambers are making news. Republican senators announced a plan to repeal the Colorado Health Care exchange while Duran announced a bipartisan compromise had been reached on construction defect legislation. The measure would address insurance rates for developers.

“By targeting insurance rates we’re addressing the problem without reducing consumers’ right to protect the property that they spent their life’s savings to buy,” said the speaker.

Hundreds of other issues will be discussed during the 120-day session. The Governor’s State of the State Address is Thursday.