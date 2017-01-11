× Governor to deliver State of the State address on Thursday

DENVER – Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will deliver the annual State of the State address on Thursday.

The governor will deliver the speech at 11 a.m. on Thursday from the House of Representatives Chambers at the Colorado State Capitol.

On Wednesday, the governor was working with his staff to put the final touches on what he will talk about in his speech.

Working with staff to put final touches on State of the State speech. Tune in tomorrow at 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/VqD934aTf9 — John W. Hickenlooper (@GovofCO) January 11, 2017

The speech will air live on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and streamed live on KDVR.com.