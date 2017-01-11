Disabled woman needs assistance to move to new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Connie Reggitt said she is tired of battling with the landlord of her Golden home over maintenance issues.

She said her care providers had to wash dishes in the bathroom tub because the dishwasher wasn't working and there are other problems, like mold in the walls.

When the FOX31 Problem Solvers arrived, a new dishwasher was being installed, although who will pay the bill is still up in the air, until an investigation into when and why it broke can be done.

The landlord declined to grant FOX31 a full interview, but did firmly deny her allegations saying he can back his position up with documentation.

Connie suffers from poor health and says she just wants to move to another residence, but can’t afford to right now.

Anyone wanting to help her can visit her GoFundMe page.