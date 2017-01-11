× Broomfield police investigate domestic violence allegations against CU assistant football coach

DENVER — An assistant coach with the University of Colorado football team has been suspended.

Broomfield police said they’re investigating domestic violence allegations against Joe Tumpkin.

Tumpkin has been the safeties coach for two years.

The Daily Camera reports his ex-girlfriend said he physically assaulted her multiple times during their three-year relationship. She also filed a restraining order against him.

Tumpkin has not been arrested.