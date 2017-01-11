Vance Joseph hired as Broncos coach, agrees to 4-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was hired as coach of the Broncos on Wednesday, the team announced.

Joseph, who interviewed for the job two years ago when Gary Kubiak was hired, emerged from a field of three to become the 16th coach — and first minority — in franchise history.

According to a league source, Joseph reached a four-year deal with the Broncos.

Joseph interviewed with the organization for nearly four hours on Tuesday, then had dinner with team officials, including Broncos general manager John Elway, at Elway’s steakhouse in Cherry Creek later in the evening.

Elway said on Twitter after the interview that Joseph has “great leadership qualities and a strong vision of what it takes to win.”

Joseph, 44, was scheduled to fly to California on Wednesday morning for interviews with the San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. Instead, he returned to the Broncos’ facility where he was offered the job by Elway.

Joseph replaces Gary Kubiak, who retired after the season because of health reasons after the Broncos went 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Kubiak guided the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 championship in the 2015 season.

Joseph beat out Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, the son of former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, and Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub.

He is a former University of Colorado quarterback and played two years in the NFL as a defensive back. He also coached at CU, Wyoming and Bowling Green.