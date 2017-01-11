Broncos fans start #KeepWade to keep Wade Phillips in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Following the hire of Vance Joseph as head coach on Wednesday, Broncos fans took to social media to let the team know that they want defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to stay.

Fans took to social media with the hashtag #KeepWade to get their message across to the team and general manager John Elway.

Please @johnelway Im already disappointed about Vance Joseph being HC. Dont disappoint me by letting @sonofbum go! #KeepWade — Mel (@karmabrown30) January 11, 2017

#KeepWade – c'mon John. Check your ego at the door! — Noel Rea (@noelrea99507) January 11, 2017

My only concern at this point is Wade Phillips. #KeepWade — Mary Jean (@omalleymj) January 11, 2017

With the hire of Joseph as head coach, there is some speculation and reports that Phillips may end up with another team for the 2017 season.

Following the retirement of Gary Kubiak, Phillips took to Twitter to say he’s “still hoping to be with the Broncos” in 2017.

Still hoping to be with Broncos,of course. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 2, 2017

Elway has said that the new coach will decide if Phillips will stay with the Broncos.

Phillips came to the Broncos when Kubiak was hired two years ago. He will no doubt be one of the hottest candidates for defensive coordinator positions around the NFL after his contract with the Broncos expired.

He was the mastermind behind the defense that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in February.