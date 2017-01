ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were hurt in a crash after a vehicle lost a tire on Interstate 25 Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on I-25 near 136th Avenue. The Thornton Fire Department said the vehicle that lost the tire was on the mouthbound side of the highway.

The tire bounced into thesouthbound lanes, smashing through the windshield of an oncoming vehicle.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released.