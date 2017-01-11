Bodies of 2 adults, 2 children discovered in Colorado Springs trailer park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Two adults and two children were found dead in a Colorado Springs trailer park on Tuesday night.

Police went to the 3200 block of El Morro Road about 7:30 p.m. after someone requested a welfare check, KRDO reported.

Officers found the bodies of an adult male, an adult female and two children inside a home.

Detectives from the violent crimes section and homicide unit are investigating the deaths.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said there is no risk to the public.

The causes of death have not been determined. The ages of the children and the names of all four people have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.