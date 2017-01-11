If you're wanting a healthier approach to 2017, eating oats is it! They're low in cholesterol, great for your heart and packed with antioxidants. So, for national oat month we brought in Beryl Stafford the founder of Bobo's Oatmeal Bars.
Bobo Oatmeal Bars
