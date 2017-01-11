Back country skiers warned about current avalanche danger in Colorado mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERTHOUD PASS, Colo. -- High avalanche danger across Colorado remained in effect Thursday with snowfall and strong winds in the higher elevations.

CDOT crews spent the day working on avalanche mitigation while others were using the dangerous conditions to their advantage.

Despite the risk, some avid back-country skiers and snowboarders hit the trail-head near the top Berthoud Pass where the snow-pack is high and topped with a fresh layer of untouched powder.

“The snow is wonderful but its not particularly safe,” said veteran back-country snowboarder Kevin Labella.

Strong, swirling winds make conditions extreme and prime for avalanches.

“Yesterday I was trapped up here because there were slides on both sides of the pass,” Labella said.

Luckily those we find here today bring experience.

“We both obviously have beacons and shovels and probes,” said Vince Sanders, a longtime back-country boarder who also happens to be Chairman of the Board of Never Summer Industries, a Denver based snowboard company.

“We’re keeping it to old growth tree runs and over on the west side of the pass where they used to have the chairlift run,” said Sanders.

On Wednesday, Sanders was teaching his daughter how to navigate back-country terrain.

“I'm keeping her to a relatively low angle runs that are safer and a little less avalanche prone,” Sanders said.

It's the same for veteran back-country snowboarder Kevin Labella

“I'm claustrophobic so I'm petrified of avalanche,” Labella added of the precautions he takes.

“If you do get trapped, you breath through this,” he said while breathing through a contraption he called the AviLung. He’s also wearing a beacon and an avalanche pack.

But because of easy access to many of the Front Range’s best back-country spots means anyone can pull over for a quick and free run downhill.

“It's sad to see people that don’t have the experience and maybe don’t understand and see others that do and think that they can follow,” said Labella.

That's why search and rescue crews remain on high alert, hoping no gets one lost, caught or trapped in areas where avalanche dangers remain high.

The signs warning people of avalanche danger are seen all over the front range. The warning expires Thursday morning.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says because this is public land, people are free to take the risk, they just hope they are being safe at the same time.