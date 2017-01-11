Arapahoe Basin stays closed for avalanche mitigation

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area remained closed Wednesday because U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was still shut down as the Colorado Department of Transportation continued with avalanche mitigation work.

A-Basin is CLOSED until CDOT reopens US Hwy 6/Loveland Pass. Stay tuned here and to https://t.co/E5txJOckhd for updates as we receive them. — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) January 11, 2017

U.S. 6 will remain closed for “an extended period” on Wednesday so avalanche reduction can resume, CDOT said. It did not give an estimate for when it would reopen.

On Tuesday, Arapahoe Basin closed at 1 p.m. because of avalanche concerns. CDOT closed the west side of Loveland Pass at Keystone and everyone was ordered out of Arapahoe Basin.

It was the third Colorado ski area to close because of too much snow and avalanche concerns.

Monarch Mountain in Chaffee County was closed on Tuesday and Crested Butte Mountain Resort closed early Monday because of the heavy snow.

Heavy snow was falling at Arapahoe Basin on Wednesday with limited visibility, the ski area said.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said high avalanche danger is in effect across the state because of heavy snow and strong winds.

An avalanche warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for the Steamboat and Flat Tops, the Front Range, and Aspen and Gunnison zones on Wednesday.

“Large and very large avalanches are expected during this warning period,” the CAIC said. “Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended at this time.”