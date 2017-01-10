Winter Beauty Foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heather Smith from The Haute Bar shows us some foods that can keep our skin healthy.

Starting with your shopping list for the most nutrient dense whole foods … all available at Whole Foods Market. Changing up your food choices for the better does not have to break the bank … Whole Foods Market has an amazing app + digital coupons so you can save right at checkout and not have to clip a thing!

Vitamins. Vitamins. Vitamins.

Feed your face {hair + nails too} with with the most powerful antioxidants + electrolytes this side of the produce party. Let’s chat vitamin C, vitamin E, carotenoids, minerals, coenzyme Q10, flavonoids, polyphenols and all the other essentials needed.

Your shopping list should include :

Kale. This green can do no wrong being chock-full-o vitamin A, B6, C and K ...wait there is more...manganese, fiber + omegas. Load up on kale to reduce inflammation or redness from the elements.

Berries {frozen or fresh}. I hope you think antioxidants when you think berries. Good, you win berry beauty point because it is true and all these antioxidants aid in protecting from premature wrinkles. Berries are also rich in vitamin C which keep collagen levels on the up and up and your skin supple, soft and strong, so even when those cold gusts come your way your skin has its best defense up.

Flax seeds. If your skin tends to feel like a prickly pear in the winter, sprinkle these seeds in your salad and let their omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids soothe from within.

Avocados. A beauty booster. Research has shown avocados actually aid in the absorption of nutrients from other foods! Double your pretty points as these green goddesses are also high in monounsaturated fatty acids {the good fats} that are essential for healthy hair, skin + nails.

Almond milk. When it comes to plausible anti-inflammatory antidote for reducing redness almond milk {vs. dairy} is the answer.

Grass-fed beef. Get the best protein to get gorgeous. The lean proteins in grass-fed beef will keep your collagen levels in check and elastin in tissue taught.

Lemons. Super packed with vitamin C, this water soluble vitamin travels through our body seamlessly, surfing our cells to neutralize free radicals that the outdoor elements impose. Lemons also act as a collagen booster and we all want more collagen production to maintain and defend for smooth skin + a vibrant glow.

I say, we all need a lemon tree!

This potted meyer lemon tree from Nature Hills is in my front room right now in the dead of winter and I simply can’t wait for the Colorado sunshine do its thing and for the lemon blossoms + sweet lemon babes to flourish.

Also add to your cart :: Quinoa. Nutritional Yeast. Spinach. Hemp seeds. Salmon. Red peppers. Grass-fed beef. Fresh almond butter.



On the HAUTE bar … Beauty Food Salad + Smoothie

Salad. Easy. Mix any + all from above!

Smoothie. Simply blend So Delicious Dairy Free Almond Milk + Justin’s Almond Butter + Frozen Bananas. Almonds are rich in vitamin E and other beauty boosting vitamins and minerals such as manganese and copper for glowing skin - and they are one of the best anti-inflammatory foods for keeping skin at its best all winter long.

Sip on these for spectacular skin, hair + nails.

Pressed Juicery has nailed the recipe to glow with their Greens 3 chock full of lemon, kale, spinach, romaine, parsley, cucumber, celery and ginger. The ginger adds a mild spicy flavor and has anti-inflammatory properties that can help with circulation that tends to be compromised in the winter and supports glowing skin.

Dirty Lemon’s [skin + hair] formula was purposely designed to help your body regenerate fresh new skin cells, while removing older cells via a healthy detoxification. Winter is one of the best times to detox. This is where the highest of quality ingredients in the formula come into play: lemon juice is the ultimate digestive and immune cleanser, silica-rich horsetail, digestive-booster cayenne, endocrine-balancing red clover, and plumping marine-collagen make the ideal balance of nutrition specifically for your skin + hair. This blend was carefully selected to improve skin elasticity, hydration and skin density, increase internal collagen production and offer nutrients for optimal hair health.

More good news to keep glowing when the winter doldrums come around: coffee + wine are must haves!

Brew a cup for the sake of your skin as coffee is high in the antioxidants called flavonoids which fight against inflamed red skin the winter weather may cause.

Califia Farms cold brew is a favorite as there beans are steeped to perfection and this is some smooth joe for smooth skin.

Red wine to stave off inflammation. High in the antioxidant resveratrol, enjoying just a half glass a day can be a boon to keep skin glowing.

…but not just any red wine...go biodynamic.

Look for wines certified by Demeter {a non-profit} to be biodynamic as this method of farming follows the cycles of nature and is truly back-to-basics agriculture that is free from pesticides, artificial fertilizers or antibiotics. Good for the planet and good for the people.

Get more water in the winter!

CORE Hydration is an ultra-purified water containing an electrolyte and mineral blend that complements the naturally occurring levels in the human body, resulting in a clean and crisp tasting water with a pH of 7.4. The pH balanced water undergoes a seven-stage proprietary filtration process that includes ultraviolet light, carbon filtration, reverse osmosis and ozonation, removing harmful impurities and contaminants - all to keep skin at its very best.

The Foods to Eat!

Siete Family Foods anti-inflammatory tortilla chips contain no grains, rice, beans, soy and dairy. Remember…sometimes it is what you cut out of your diet that makes all the difference. Made with cassava flour, avocado oil, and other real food ingredients that are optimal for winter beauty from within.

Cocoa flavanols found in dark chocolate help hydrate the skin and improve circulation which is so important in the dry winter months. Alter Eco Chocolate Truffles combine the antioxidant benefits of dark chocolate + coconut oil.

Olive oil may just be the pure beauty food of the gods. Packed with monounsaturated fatty acids and polyphenols, olive oil has been associated with fewer signs of aging and gives a youthful boost. California Olive Ranch has so many beautiful options such as their Mild & Buttery which pairs well with all sautéed vegetables you’ll want to be eating all winter long.

The perfect pairing with this olive oil must have... Pappardelle’s fresh pasta which is infused with some amazing flavor + many of the winter beauty foods we have mentioned such as lemon, kale and spinach. A few of their pasta for the pretty include: Artichoke Lemon Tagliatelle, Lemon Ginger Fettuccine, Spinach Garlic, Heirloom Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Ravioli and a Superfood Kale Pesto. Each and every Pappardelle product is made in the old world style right here in Denver.

Grab + Go Beauty Bites

Soul Sprout is a line of sprouted food bars that are sugar free {sugar is on the hook again - cut it out - this time for making skin dull and lifeless, gasp} and offers incredible nutrition and enzyme activity from sprouted ingredients. The Cinnaminalicious Almond Butter Truffles are dainty delighted that infuse almond butter with cacao powder and cinnamon (high in antioxidants and minerals), and the sugar is replaced with coconut syrup which is low on the glycemic index. The Soul Sprout Nut Bars take sprouted almonds and mix with sweet fruit and powerful seeds for a hearty blast of antioxidants, healthy fats and essential vitamins and minerals.

Any winter day you can reach for a tin of Bela sardines for preserving collagen in skin, upping the shiny hair game + strengthening healthy nails. It is the crazy {awesome} amount of omega-3 fatty acids and CoQ10 in these little fish that do so much.

Grab Health Warrior omega-packed + delicious chia bars. Two new decadent flavors include: mint chocolate superfood protein bar and the vanilla almond chia bar. The Mint Chocolate Superfood Protein Bar boasts a blend of chia, quinoa, pea crisps and oats for 10g of clean, plant-based protein, plus 2000mg of healthy omega-3 fats and 5g of fiber.

Still need + want a bit more of a beauty boost this winter?

Amazing Grass has a whole line of amazing organic green powdered superfoods keep inflammation at bay, but the ORAC Antioxidant Green Superfood version has a whopping 15,000 ORAC units (Oxygen Radical Absorbency Capacity) in just one scoop.

Gaia Herbs Golden Milk offers all the skin boosting anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric and is intended to be sipped warm. Their Hair, Skin, & Nail Support contains herbs such as Horsetail, Alfalfa and Nettles, all rich in minerals (like silica) that promote the healthy growth of hair, skin and nail tissue, while also providing a source of antioxidants.

Coromega Max Omega-3 Squeeze are soooooo cute… and can make you cute too! These lil’ packets deliver one of the most potent doses of omega-3s, the squeezes are delicious, and proven to have 300% better absorption than fish oil pills!