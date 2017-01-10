Avalanche up to 15 feet deep closes I-70 in both directions over Vail Pass

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions over Vail Pass because of an avalanche early Tuesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Avalanche blocking both west and east I-70 Vail pass. Road closures at Vail and Copper Mtn. pic.twitter.com/WjrqDaXnh1 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 10, 2017

The avalanche happened about 2:40 a.m. near mile marker 186.4, in a part of the pass known as the Narrows, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Westbound lanes were closed at Copper Mountain (mile marker 195) and eastbound lanes were closed in Vail (mile marker 176).

There is snow up to 15 feet of snow in parts of the westbound lanes. One mail-carrying semitruck got caught in the avalanche. The driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said to expect a lengthy closure as crews work to clear the interstate of the snow. There is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen.

The Colorado State Patrol said warm temperatures Monday followed by rain and sleet, then early-morning snow on Tuesday contributed to the increase in avalanche risk.

All commercial motor vehicles traveling eastbound are being stopped at the Dotsero emergency truck parking lot at Exit 133 until the interstate reopens.