Shake Shack to open Denver location in late 2017

DENVER – Burger-chain Shake Shack is coming to Denver in late 2017. The company announced the news on Tuesday.

The Shack will be located in Denver’s RiNo Art District, which is located just north of downtown. It will feature the restaurant’s signature 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and fresh frozen custard.

Shake Shack also promises “frozen custard concretes featuring local Denver food purveyors.”

The company says the location will be built using recycled and sustainable materials. They say that the chairs and booths will be made from lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and tabletops will be made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes from Brooklyn’s CounterEvolution.

Shake Shack has several locations across America, mostly on the east coast. It also has a handful of locations internationally as well.

This will be the first Colorado location.