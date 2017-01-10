Pet Resolutions

Posted 11:59 am, January 10, 2017, by

Staying motivated to reach those New Year’s goals is important, but what about making a commitment to do something for your pet? They can’t do it on their own so they depend on us to be happy and healthy. Pet expert Kristen Levine shared some important advice with us on making your pets life better. Visit KristenLevine.com for more!