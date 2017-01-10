National Soup Month-Del Frisco’s Jalapeno Corn Chowder

Posted 2:38 pm, January 10, 2017, by

January is the perfect time of year to spend an afternoon making a large pot of soup. Plus it's national soup month. And, helping us celebrate is Chef Mario from Del Frisco’s steakhouse with his famous jalapeno corn chowder.

https://delfriscos.com/