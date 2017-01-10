Meteorologist’s response to daughter challenging his forecast goes viral

ATLANTA — Meteorologists always get a hard time about the forecasts they deliver when it doesn’t go as predicted, sometimes even from their own family.

Chris Holcomb, who is the chief meteorologist at WXIA-TV in Atlanta, had a great comeback when his 18-year-old daughter tried to challenge his forecast.

Last week, Holcomb predicted that there was a high chance of snow showers in the Atlanta area. When he stepped off air he received a text from his daughter who didn’t trust his forecast.

“The weather app says it’s not gonna snow,” the message said.

Holcomb said he felt good about his predictions that he backed up with computer models, but couldn’t believe his own daughter would challenge his forecasts.

“I just rolled my eyes and replied with ‘thanks,’” Holcomb told BuzzFeed.

But then he decided to throw in, “Maybe your weather app will pay for your college.”

“I showed the computer models with the scenarios, and narrowed down my own ‘hand drawn’ map of accumulation totals,” Holcomb added. “I was specific about when it would move in, when it would move out and how much snow each area would get.”

He decided to share the exchange on Twitter because he says his followers “respond more to those type of posts than my posts about actual weather.”

His tweet earned more than 50,000 retweets and over 156,000 likes.

Fellow meteorologists from around the country replied to his tweet.

@ChrisHolcomb @MichaelRLowry AI have to smile and shake my head at the same time. — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 6, 2017

Turns out though it did snow, just not as much as Holcomb thought it would.