Meet the New Denver District Attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beth McCann was elected as the District Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District (Denver) this past November. She will be first female District Attorney in Denver’s history. Prior to becoming District Attorney, Beth was the four-term state representative for House District 8 in central and northeast Denver. Beth McCann also served as Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation and Employment Law in the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, and as a deputy and chief deputy in the Denver District Attorney’s office.