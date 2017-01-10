Man wanted for robbery of 5 banks in other states could be in Denver

DENVER — The FBI is searching for a man who allegedly robbed 5 banks in other states and say he could be in Denver.

Authorities say the wanted man has robbed 3 banks in Utah and 2 in Spokane.

The FBI describes the suspect as a white male, around 5’10’’ to 6’ 1’’ around 50 to 60 years old.

The suspect has grey facial hair and was last seen wearing a baseball cap and beanie with a grey hooded jacket and a beige button-down shirt and blue jeans.

FBI is looking for a man who allegedly robbed 3 banks in Utah and 2 in Spokane. He could be in Denver. Possible reward $. Call 801-579-1400 pic.twitter.com/ax7oa0GHAq — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) January 10, 2017

Authorities say the armed robberies started on Dec. 19, 2016 at a US Bank inside a grocery store in West Valley City, Utah. The suspect then robbed two other US Bank locations inside grocery stores in West Jordan, Utah on Dec. 27, 2016.

The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-1400. You could be eligible for a reward.