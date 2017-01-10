Heavy snowfall, avalanche concerns force Arapahoe Basin to close early Tuesday

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area was forced to close early on Tuesday because of avalanche concerns on Loveland Pass.

The ski area said CDOT will be closing Loveland Pass to all traffic on the west side at Keystone.

Earlier in the day, A-Basin said they received 15-inches of new snow on Tuesday with nearly 30-inches of fresh powder in the last 3 days.

It was the third Colorado ski area to close in two days because of heavy snow and avalanche danger.

Monarch Mountain in Chaffee County was closed on Tuesday and Crested Butte Mountain Resort closed early on Monday because of the heavy snow.

Arapahoe Basin says they will update customers about scheduled tickets and lessons as soon as possible.