Colorado's Best loves to bring you new products especially when they are created by young entrepreneurs from right here in Denver! Cole T. Evans is the creator and President of Confadent Gum and he showed off his product that keeps your mouth squeaky clean and your breath fresh in between brushings. Cole is so confident you'll love his gum, he is giving our viewers 20% off if you order 6 packs or more! Use the Discount Code “CO BEST” when you visit Confadent.com You can also call them at 800-262-4027
Denver Entrepreneur creates “Confadent” Gum
-
The Future Of Gum
-
Budding Business: From $17k in debt to a $54 million empire
-
The Perfect Gift
-
Woman defends $130 engagement ring in viral post
-
The Home Loan Arranger
-
-
The Home Loan Arranger
-
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – 50% OFF
-
Fall decor with D&Y Design Group
-
Fit into those Party Dresses!
-
Make a change for the New Year at Skin Secrets
-
-
Catalyft Success System – Professional Coaching for Entrepreneurs
-
Reveal your best body for the holidays with Ageless Expressions MedSpa
-
Krimson Klover