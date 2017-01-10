Crowd of more than 500 weighs in on proposed short-term fracking moratorium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- They packed city council chambers and then some. A crowd of more than 500 people spilled into jury rooms, the basement, and even out the door Tuesday night to weigh in on Broomfield's proposed five-month moratorium on fracking within city limits.

"The effects of it appall me," said a teenager girl who began to cry while addressing city council during public comment. "I understand these wells will be built next to our drinking supply. What are the chances during my lifetime these wells will age and degrade?"

Denver based company Extraction Oil and Gas wants to drill almost 140 wells over the next 4 to 5 years. Most are within a few hundreds yards of Broomfield homes, schools, or parks.



"I have concerns with the immensity of this project and whether this company is experienced," said one concerned resident.

"You've got to have a moratorium. You've got to have a moratorium," added another resident, summing up the sentiments of many in the crowd.

However, there were supporters. Some spoke about the need to defend oil and mineral rights. Others touted the economic benefits oil and gas bring to Broomfield County. Others said the concerns with fracking were overstated.

"Compared to other states its our experience that Colorado possesses some of the strongest if not the strongest regulations regarding oil and natural gas development in the entire country," said one representative of the oil industry.

While many in the crowd supported a moratorium, there's only so much the city can do to limit new oil development. The Colorado Supreme Court struck down longer term fracking bans in several cities, ruling state law trumps local governments when it comes to oil and gas activity.

However, the state's high court did not address short term moratoriums, leaving the door open to short term prohibitions on fracking.

It's unclear how long of a moratorium would be considered "short-term." Broomfield City Council listened to public comments for more than four hours Tuesday and had yet to take up a vote on the matter.