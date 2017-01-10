Crews try to rescue beagle stuck on Utah mountain ledge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- A beagle is back home in Utah after she became stranded on a cliff that required a search and rescue crew to come to her aid.

"That's one of the things that makes search and rescue so rewarding is when you're on the way up the mountain to find somebody or when someone's injured and you're bringing them down, you just kind of realize ... sometimes you get it from their perspective what a relief that is," said Shaun Roundy, a volunteer with Utah County Search and Rescue.

When a fellow search and rescue crew member heard that a neighbor's dog was stuck on a cliff in the mountains east of Prove, he was happy to help.

With his action camera rolling, the rescuers faced several challenges, including climbing on icy rocks before finally reaching Mary the beagle.

"We assumed it would be like all the other dog rescues," Roundy said. "You get up, you load down to the cliff and that animal is happy to see somebody -- especially after spending the coldest night of the year alone on the cliff there."

But Mary wasn't happy to see the rescuers so they tried a trick by having the dog's owner talk to her on a walkie-talkie.

"We would have them talk over the radio and have them call to the dog and see if it would come," Roundy said. "It seemed to respond a little bit."

As darkness set in, Roundy almost was able to rescue Mary.

"I realized that if I got any closer to that dog, once I tried to grab his collar it wouldn't get near me," he said. "And I was afraid it was going to jump right off the edge of the cliff. It's feet were just right there at the edge.

"And I thought let's not ... let's have a better chance coming back tomorrow."

So they left Mary with some food to get through the night.

"We gave it a pack of jerky. We gave it a big can of sardines, granola bar and we left a bag there with a couple hand warmers inside so it would have a little warmer place to sit," Roundy said. "And then it was 10 degrees warmer that night, so if it survived the first night, I'm sure it was OK the second."

But before they could return on Saturday, Mary had somehow figured out a way to get home, where she is warm and comfortable.

"You know, it was cut up a little bit, but it's back," Roundy said. "It sounds like nothing is serious and I'm sure the owners are happy to see it."