Avalanche control work closes several mountain roads, passes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Avalanche dangers are high across the state on Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said.

An avalanche up to 15 feet deep covered Interstate 70 on Vail Pass, forcing the closure of the busy highway just before 3 a.m.

An avalanche warning was in effect for several areas across the state, including Steamboat Springs and Flat Tops, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa, Front Range, Vail-Summit, North San Juan and South San Juan forecast zones, the CAIC said.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A powerful winter storm brought large amounts of snow and strong winds the mountains of Colorado.

"Natural avalanches large enough to bury or kill a person are very likely Tuesday," the CAIC said.

Roughly 6 feet of snow have fallen in the past seven days in Crested Butte and another 30 inches of snow could fall by Thursday morning.

Several avalanches have closed some mountain highways besides I-70.

"Travel in or below avalanche terrain is not recommended during this warning period," the CAIC said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said avalanche control is possible on all mountain passes throughout the state.

RELATED: CDOT road conditions

Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass was closed for avalanche reduction work on Tuesday morning. Monarch Mountain was closed Tuesday because CDOT shut down Highway 50 for avalanche control.

Crested Butte Mountain Resort closed Monday because of heavy snowfall.

ALERT: Due to the safety concern for our guests and employees, we are closing all lift operations for the day. We officially #buriedthebutte pic.twitter.com/tnmD2u6WYC — Crested Butte (@skicrestedbutte) January 9, 2017

The resort said Tuesday it was "dedicated to opening terrain as quickly as possible." Some lifts had delayed openings.