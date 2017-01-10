× Army veteran with rare illness needs furniture for his condition

DENVER — Randall Wheeler is a proud U.S. Army veteran who received two honorable discharges and a special commendation. Now he`s fighting a daily battle after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that causes him to lose balance and affects his vision.

“I would rather be hit by a truck than to have this,” he said.

Randall’s loving wife, Rocio, contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers because he is in constant pain.

After paying medical bills they don’t have the money to buy a recliner or low-height bed for him. Randall sleeps on a small couch every night.

Rocio is taking time off work to care for her husband, who can’t be left alone. But she must return soon in order to keep a paycheck coming in to pay the medical bills.

Her mother wants to come and help care for her son-in-law, but can’t afford to fly to Denver from Peru.

They’re hoping someone out there can help.

Rocio told the FOX31 Problem Solvers she loves Randall more than anything. “We’re short on everything (but) he was looking in his pocket for quarters to give to a homeless guy, that’s my husband.”

Randall said he joined the military because he loves his country. “You can accomplish anything you want here as long as you believe in yourself and don’t give up,” and they’re not giving up, taking on each difficult day together.

Randall said, “She’s my lifesaver, this is the love of my life here.”

If you would like to help Randall Wheeler or help bring his mother-in-law to Denver please contact the FOX31 Problem Solvers.