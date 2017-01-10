Animal nursery at Stock Show is a big attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is just something about the human genome that makes us love babies. Not just human babies. All babies.

That's exactly why one of the most popular and newest features at the National Western Stock Show is the National Western Animal Nursery. "The main purpose behind the nursery is to give the people a more in-depth look at the babies and adolescent age of these animals and strike a conversation on what's going to happen to them after they grow out of that adolescent age," said Cullen Stevens from the Colorado Future Farmers of America Association.

Donkeys, baby goats, baby sheep, baby llamas ... all fan favorites at the nursery.

But the main attraction is Momma Porker and her hungry piglets. "The breed of the pig is the Yorkshire. So, they're really known for their mothering qualities," Stevens said.

And nothing interests one baby more than looking at another baby. Kids at the animal nursery just can't get enough of their animal counterparts.

The National Western Animal Nursery is located at the Stock Show Events Center paddock and will remain there for the remainder of Stock Show.