85-year-old uses cane to save two women from burning car

BURLESON, Texas – An 85-year-old Texas man is being called a hero after he used his cane to save the lives of two women from a firey car crash.

KDFW-TV reports that a 22-year-old driver and her passenger were driving around a curve when she lost control and flipped into Lindell Marbut’s driveway.

It didn’t take long for Marbut to jump into action.

“When I got back over here this way, he was beating on the front windshield with a cane,” said Sondra Young, Marbut’s caretaker who ran next door to call 911.

“I got my walking stick, and pulled it out and seen this woman’s hand sticking out and I got her and pulled her out,” said Marbut.

Amazing. 2 women pulled from a burning car by an 85-year old man & his caretaker.

“Amazing, 85-years-old and he drug her into the garage. I couldn’t believe it. He can barely walk as it is. He has to use a cane to walk,” said Young.

Marbut and Young helped get the passenger out of the car and away from the flames before firefighters arrived.

“I just feel like an old man trying to save somebody’s life. I’d do it again if I had to,” Marbut said.