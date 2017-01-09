× Woman’s fatal fall from chairlift happened during mechanical problem

GRANBY, Colo. — The fall from a chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch last month that left a mother dead and her two children injured happened during a mechanical problem, according to a document released Monday.

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board released details related to the Quick Draw Express lift incident from Dec. 29. Those details were included in an agreement that allows the lift to begin operating again.

The 25-foot fall killed 40-year-old Kelly Huber, who was pronounced dead at a Granby emergency room.

Huber’s 12-year-old daughter was treated and released at a hospital in Granby, and her 9-year-old daughter was treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

According to the document, the chair they were riding in struck a support tower and Huber and her children were thrown from the chair.

Engineers reported that issues within the chairlift’s electrical drive and control system created a “rare dynamic event.”

Environmental factors, weather and the actions of the victims were cleared as having anything to do with the incident.

The ski area was authorized to reopen the lift with specific conditions, including reducing the speed of the lift. It will reopen on Tuesday.