What you need to know ahead of Colorado’s General Assembly session

DENVER -- The 71st General Assembly will convene Wednesday, Jan. 11. This is what you need to know.

Who is in charge?

Democrats control the State House. Republicans control the State Senate. This divide makes Colorado one of only five states in the country with divided government.

Representative Crisanta Duran will be the first Latina speaker in the country in the House while Senator Kevin Grantham will lead the Senate as President.

When is the State of the State?

The Governor's big address will take place on Thursday January 12th at 11AM.

Is this the year transportation reform gets done?

It seems like an annual tradition in Colorado Government asking this question. Sandra Solin with Fix Our Roads believes the environment is riper than ever. But will it get done? The issue usually centers around Democrats wanting taxes to fix the problem while Republicans are advocates for Bonds.

Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert, a Republican says "a stand alone tax increase is very unlikely but we could talk about exchanging the state's gas tax in exchange for that."

Senate Assistant Minority Leader Leroy Garcia, a Democrat, seemed to suggest a ballot question saying "many have suggested putting this on the ballot for voters to consider."

Homelessness

Governor Hickenlooper has proposed in his budget funds to help with the state's rising homeless population. Republicans appear open to the idea but Holbert told reporters he worries about a statewide homeless solution since the issue varies city by city.

Marijuana

Governor has also expressed a desire to give more resources to crack down on illegal pot grow operations. Republicans are open to this based on conversations with senior leadership

Medical Aide in Dying

The controversial measure is now law in Colorado. So far the legislature is not discussing any additional bills to aide or hinder the law however Holbert says there are some minor concerns like how should coroners classify that kind of death.

Heroin

The heroine and opioid epidemic continues to baffle many lawmakers. Senator Garcia is planning on introducing a series of measures to better educate professionals regarding prevention and how to deal with someone when they have overdosed.

Construction Defects

A confusing title but it really is simple to understand. Construction defect legislation would limit the ability for people to sue developers after they have moved into a property. Advocates say developers can't build affordable housing because they are afraid of being sued after the fact. Opponents worry homes will be built so cheaply that people will be left with large bills after moving in. Both chambers seem to be very interested in getting this issue resolved this year -- last session talks collapsed toward the end of session.

Tampon taxes

This issue is an interesting one. Representative Susan Lontine is running legislation to reclassify women's hygene products so they aren't taxed as much. Democratic women have run similar legislation nationwide. Will Republican men (who often dislike taxes) comply?

How often are bills passed?

Contrary to popular belief a lot is done at the State Capitol. Last year it is estimated 55 percent of bills introduced were passed into law.