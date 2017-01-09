Mom’s post about husband’s monthly ‘dates’ with daughter goes viral

VANCOUVER – A Canadian mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she posted about the adorable bond between her husband and her daughter.

Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver made the post on Friday night when she said her husband decided to take their daughter on monthly “dates.”

He makes her feel like a princess as he helps her get all dressed up, opens up doors for her, and takes her out for cake and ice cream.

“Tonight was their first night doing it,” Fladager said in her Facebook post. “He helped her pick out a dress for her to wear, got a little purse ready for her, held the door open for her, and made her feel like a princess.”

“She loved it was so happy when she got home,” Fladager wrote. “She will always know how she deserves to be treated because her dad sets such a high example.”

As of Monday afternoon, the post has over 57,000 likes and has been shared over 34,000 times.