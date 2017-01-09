× Thieves smash car windows, steal guns

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Several Westminster residents woke up to broken windshields and car windows Monday. A few vehicles had items missing while others had only been searched through by the thieves.

Police were called around 7:00 a.m. and responded to the incident in the 6500 block of 73rd Place.

A shotgun, two handguns and a ballistics vest marked with badges reading “Front Range Patrol” were stolen from a car that also had “Front Range Patrol” lettering.

The Westminster Police Department is looking for any information about the people responsible for these thefts.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.