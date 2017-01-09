Strong wind cause semi-trucks to stop along I-25 near Castle Rock

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – No semi-trucks are allowed on Interstate 25 south of Monument Hill because of strong winds on Monday night, officials said.

Around 60 semi-trucks were parked along I-25 near Castle Rock, police said. Officials are trying to get other trucks to the Douglas County Fairgrounds until they are allowed to head south, police said.

South of Castle Rock and in Colorado Springs, CDOT says the wind caused some trucks to fall over. To upright them, they have to take everything out and then pull them up. Currently, the wind is too strong to even move them.

There is no estimated time of reopening for trucks on the highway.