Steelers assistant coach, former CSU player Joey Porter arrested after bar incident

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach and former Colorado State University football player Joey Porter faces aggravated assault and other charges after an altercation at a bar Sunday night.

Porter, 39, was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a doorman at a bar in Pittsburgh after the Steelers beat the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild card game.

Porter has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

He posted bond and was released from jail on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. EST when security guards at the bar summoned a Pittsburgh police officer working at a nearby restaurant and said an unruly customer “was in the process of assaulting the doorman,” according to the statement.

The officer arrived on the scene, stopped the alleged assault and arrested Porter, police said.

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said. “We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details.”

Porter is in his second season as an outside linebackers coach and third with the club. He was with the St. Louis Rams as an assistant in 2013. He spent 13 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker, playing for Pittsburgh, Miami and Arizona.

Porter is a member of the Colorado State Hall of Fame. He finished with 20 sacks in his career with the Rams, including 14 in 1998.

In 2003, Porter was shot in the buttocks while standing outside the All Sports Bar & Grill in Denver bar after the Colorado-Colorado State football game on Sept. 1, 2003.